The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.24. The Cigna Group also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.50.

Shares of CI stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.88. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $334.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

