iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 1,119.9% from the November 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
