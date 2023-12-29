Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 1,878.9% in December

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, an increase of 1,878.9% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ REVB opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences ( NASDAQ:REVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.