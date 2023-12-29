iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 1,157.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of IEUS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

