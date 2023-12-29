Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Grows By 1,188.7%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 1,188.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,739,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 246,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 87.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,651 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

