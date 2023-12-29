Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in December

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Salona Global Medical Device Stock Up 8.3 %
OTCMKTS LNDZF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile
