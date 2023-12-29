Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in December

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS LNDZF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

