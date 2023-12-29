Fusionist Trading Down 18% This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $237.77 million and approximately $81.73 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $10.82 or 0.00025251 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 10.58069693 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $95,366,803.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

