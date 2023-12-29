WAXE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $73.36 or 0.00171151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $55,896.90 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAXE has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

