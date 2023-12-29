Meter Governance Trading 52.9% Higher This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00007763 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $74.17 million and $680,323.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,807,470 coins and its circulating supply is 22,291,752 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

