Wanchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $52.27 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,487,732 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

