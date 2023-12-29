Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90,256.65

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $20.30 million and $90,256.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 496,649,856.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.06 or 0.00988679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00145941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.