Tangible Price Hits $2.12 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Tangible has a market cap of $69.03 million and approximately $10,619.95 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.11814021 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10,544.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

