Peter Newcomb Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Stock

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Newcomb purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,503.40).
Athena Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Athena Resources
