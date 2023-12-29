Comparing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BILL and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BILL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 9 15 0 2.56 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

BILL currently has a consensus target price of $116.91, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Given BILL’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -14.99% -1.71% -0.73% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares BILL and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BILL has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BILL and Cheetah Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $1.06 billion 8.40 -$223.73 million ($1.60) -52.08 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.49 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BILL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats BILL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.