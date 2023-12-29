Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Douglas Charles Urch Acquires 3,000 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Charles Urch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.71. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Research analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 1.9379845 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

