VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Adam H. Stedham Purchases 14,441 Shares

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,018.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VRME opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VerifyMe, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
