VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Adam H. Stedham Purchases 14,441 Shares

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,018.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of VRME opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VerifyMe, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

About VerifyMe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in VerifyMe by 7.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

