FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul Sells 100 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 100 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.90, for a total value of C$21,590.00.

Joan Eloise Sproul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$215.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$208.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$204.22. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$164.68 and a 12 month high of C$223.84.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.6762513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

