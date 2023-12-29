Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 11,456 Shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Stock

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 11,456 shares of Notable Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $24,744.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 978,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 2,867 shares of Notable Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $7,196.17.

NASDAQ NTBL opened at $1.96 on Friday. Notable Labs, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Notable Labs ( NASDAQ:NTBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTBL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

