Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Kevin Rendino Buys 5,100 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 857,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,525.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino acquired 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $130,606.72.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.63. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,146,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

