Insider Buying: Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Insider Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Jensen purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

Paul Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Paul Jensen bought 120,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,360.00 ($10,448.98).

Bubs Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Bubs Australia Company Profile

Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.

