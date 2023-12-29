Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Purchases 873 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 7 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $259.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,230.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Joseph Stilwell bought 582 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $20,952.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,563 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,268.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.23 per share, with a total value of $7,246.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 549 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,956.15.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Joseph Stilwell bought 96 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,368.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $359,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.