Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Debra Gerlach Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Debra Gerlach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,240.00.

Debra Gerlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

