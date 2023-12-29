AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE AXR opened at $22.00 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

