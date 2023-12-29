Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Senior Officer David Charly Goubert Acquires 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) Senior Officer David Charly Goubert purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$153.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.26 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ayr Wellness

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.