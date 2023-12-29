Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Director Andrew Burgess Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Shares of DEFN stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. Defense Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

