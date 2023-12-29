Karen Noblett Sells 949 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28.

Axonics Trading Up 1.3 %

AXNX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $68.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 67.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at $13,112,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

