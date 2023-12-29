Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $89,218.50 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
