Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $89,218.50 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

