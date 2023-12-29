American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Amy Y. Murray Sells 850 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $143.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.