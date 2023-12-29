Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 4,243 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $135,776.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,520,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.50, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

