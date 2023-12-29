Horizen Price Reaches $9.92 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.92 or 0.00023143 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $143.86 million and $31.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,499,869 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

