ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132.60

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $677,819.74 and approximately $132.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.80 or 1.00006914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012235 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010485 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00201939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000717 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $15.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

