Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $167.19 million and approximately $29.15 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.40 or 0.05522176 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,767,435 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.