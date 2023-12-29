ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $394.87

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $394.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.80 or 1.00006914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012235 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010485 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00201939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00866324 USD and is down -23.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $45.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.