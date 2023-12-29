Jito (JTO) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Jito (JTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00005253 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $258.98 million and approximately $87.35 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jito has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.23414008 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $92,976,799.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

