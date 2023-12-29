Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 25,113 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Raymond James began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,947 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

