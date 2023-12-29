Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $124.30 and a 12 month high of $188.80.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aena S.M.E.
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple stock is institutional favorite, but is it overvalued?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.