Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APPTF opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70.

Get Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.