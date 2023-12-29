Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 2.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 322,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,108,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after acquiring an additional 422,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

