BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 2.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 106,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 554,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.
BRC Trading Down 0.4 %
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,476,419.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 257,500 shares of company stock worth $962,975. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BRC
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 75.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 37.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
