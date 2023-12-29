Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $54.34. 288,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 919,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,191 shares of company stock worth $13,701,229. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

