Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 3.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 55,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,014,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 20.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 226.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

