Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. 430,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,587,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

