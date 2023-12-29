Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 5.3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.36. 297,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 795,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

