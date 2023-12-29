Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 3.8%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 150,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 359,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

