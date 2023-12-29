Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 164,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 445,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Recommended Stories

