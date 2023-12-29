EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 3.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.34. 259,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 459,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.