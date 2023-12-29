HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 4.5% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.86. 18,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 78,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

HLVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

