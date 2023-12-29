Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $390.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $274.80 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

