Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $135.21 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

