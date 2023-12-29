Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.26 and a 200-day moving average of $358.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

